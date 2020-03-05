NOW PLAYING
Archery + Dodgeball = fun in the Bay Area

Freska
March 4, 2020

This looks like a lot of fun!  I would love to do this! I don’t know how long I would last in a game but who cares hahaha.  It’s called Archery Dodgeball.  It is a combination of dodgeball and archery.  You can catch an arrow like you would in dodgeball and also “peg” someone with it to take them out of the game.  Don’t worry, the tips of the arrows are “harmless” pieces of foam.  Businesses use it as a bonding experience for their employees.  Children have even used it as a birthday party activity.  Here are some Instagram videos and a YouTube video so you can see the fun for yourself.  There are a few groups or places in the Bay if you are interested in playing or checking it out.

Archery Zone Bay Area 

Archery Tag at SFF Soccer 

Here is a cool slow motion one from a group in San Francisco.

 

