Archery + Dodgeball = fun in the Bay Area

This looks like a lot of fun! I would love to do this! I don’t know how long I would last in a game but who cares hahaha. It’s called Archery Dodgeball. It is a combination of dodgeball and archery. You can catch an arrow like you would in dodgeball and also “peg” someone with it to take them out of the game. Don’t worry, the tips of the arrows are “harmless” pieces of foam. Businesses use it as a bonding experience for their employees. Children have even used it as a birthday party activity. Here are some Instagram videos and a YouTube video so you can see the fun for yourself. There are a few groups or places in the Bay if you are interested in playing or checking it out.
Here is a cool slow motion one from a group in San Francisco.
#ArcheryTag is even cooler in slo-mo!🏹 Many thanks to @dan_wom for capturing this awesome video for his #Birthday which he and his friends booked at our field🎈🎂 If you and your friends or co-workers would like to show off your skills and blow off some steam, contact us through our Instagram page for booking your next big day out!😎 #Repost #slomo #sanfrancisco #sparksocialsf #teambuildingsf #teambuilding #cool #video #missionbayfield #sffsoccer #workdayout #bayarea #california #tbt #throwback
A blend of Dodgeball and paintball, Archery Tag® has all the action and excitement of both without the mess and pain. With bows and patented foam-tipped arrows, this fun and safe game offers the ultimate family-friendly experience that engages everyone. Perfect for all occasions, from birthday parties to team-building exercises, Archery Tag® is the game you’ll never outgrow! #missionbayfield #sfeveryday #sff #sffsoccer #teambuilding #missionbay #thingstodo #sf #sanfrancisco #archery #archerytag #bayarea