At home with the kids? Watch the Monterey Bay Aquarium webcams.

With schools closed, jobs on haitus it is really awesome that the Monterey Bay Aquarium is “open” online from 7am to 7pm. It’s closed to the public but they have 10 webcams to offer viewers a change of scenery: Aviary, Coral Reef, Jelly, Kelp Forest, Monterey Bay, Moon Jelly, Open Sea, Penguin, Sea Otter and Shark Cams!! I turned on the Kelp Forest Cam while listening to the feel good music on KOIT and I must say it was a perfect combination. While it doesn’t solve all the problems going on right now I hope it offers some stress relief. To watch the webcams click here :
Contests
Upcoming Events
Tue 24
Cirque Du Soleil AXEL
March 24 - March 28
San Jose CA
United States
Apr 09
Celine Dion
April 9 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Apr 10
Celine Dion
April 10 @ 7:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Apr 22
Lauren Daigle
April 22 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Apr 23
Big Bang: Party After Dark
April 23 @ 8:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States