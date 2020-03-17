NOW PLAYING
400461 01: A man looks at colorful jellyfish while attending a private party at the Monterey Bay Aquarium February 1, 2002 in Monterey, CA. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
96.5 KOIT BlogBay AreaCommunity EventsCoronavirusDaily RollFeel GoodFreskaHealthParenting

At home with the kids? Watch the Monterey Bay Aquarium webcams.

Freska
March 17, 2020

With schools closed, jobs on haitus it is really awesome that the Monterey Bay Aquarium is “open” online from 7am to 7pm.  It’s closed to the public but they have 10 webcams to offer viewers a change of scenery:  Aviary, Coral Reef, Jelly, Kelp Forest, Monterey Bay, Moon Jelly, Open Sea, Penguin, Sea Otter and Shark Cams!!  I turned on the Kelp Forest Cam while listening to the feel good music on KOIT and I must say it was a perfect combination.  While it doesn’t solve all the problems going on right now I hope it offers some stress relief.    To watch the webcams click here :

Freska

Hey I'm Freska!

View all posts

You may also like

Coronavirus Vaccine?

There is normally a very long, very complex procedure for testing new medicines and drugs here in the U.S. So here is some news we have been desperate to hear. The first human trials of a vaccine to prevent coronavirus...

Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day at Home

If you are bummed to be spending St. Patrick s Day at home this year, here are a few tips to help you celebrate while social distancing: Watch some Irish movies. Harper’s Bazaar posted a list of more than 20...

Simple recipe for homemade hand sanitizer.

Your big box store sold out? Your grocery store shelves are empty? Here’s an easy homemade recipe for hand sanitizer. Hand sanitizer recipe 3/4 cup of isopropyl or rubbing alcohol (99 percent) 1/4 cup of aloe vera...

Upcoming Events

Tue 24

Cirque Du Soleil AXEL

March 24 - March 28
San Jose CA
United States
Apr 09

Celine Dion

April 9 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Apr 10

Celine Dion

April 10 @ 7:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Apr 22

Lauren Daigle

April 22 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Apr 23

Big Bang: Party After Dark

April 23 @ 8:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT