At home with the kids? Watch the Monterey Bay Aquarium webcams.

With schools closed, jobs on haitus it is really awesome that the Monterey Bay Aquarium is “open” online from 7am to 7pm. It’s closed to the public but they have 10 webcams to offer viewers a change of scenery: Aviary, Coral Reef, Jelly, Kelp Forest, Monterey Bay, Moon Jelly, Open Sea, Penguin, Sea Otter and Shark Cams!! I turned on the Kelp Forest Cam while listening to the feel good music on KOIT and I must say it was a perfect combination. While it doesn’t solve all the problems going on right now I hope it offers some stress relief. To watch the webcams click here :