Be aware that you may be charged extra COVID-19 surcharges

Freska
May 30, 2020

We all know that the economy is suffering a financial crises because of the coronavirus pandemic.  Because of the added precautions that need to be taken like wearing full PPE at dental offices, frequent cleaning at dining establishments, deep cleaning hotel rooms when those places are safe to open, it will have added extra cost operational costs.  Some businesses are charging a percentage of the total bill while others are just adding on a flat rate.  Check to see if you are being charged a COVID-19 fee.  If you eventually go to a hotel you be upset if your bill had an added COVID-19 cleaning fee or would you welcome the charge because you would feel safer?  Here is a video that explains it well.  It just might be our new normal.

Here’s where to get COVID-19 testing in the Southbay

Santa Clara County, which had already been working with Verily at two of its testing sites, announced that any residents, regardless of symptoms, would be eligible for a test at the County Fairgrounds and PAL Stadium...

