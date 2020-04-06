CHP says empty Bay Area freeways are not your racetrack

A friend of mine was telling me about how she has witnessed some pretty reckless driving on the streets in the Bay. The other day she saw a Camero and Civic racing on Capitol Expressway. Please note it is an “expressway” not “raceway”. I haven’t seen anything like it yet but apparently it is happening all over the Bay Area roadways, especially the freeways. Over the weekend in Solano County there were 6 significant accidents and the California Highway Patrol is asking everyone to slow down! Even though we are sheltering in place we can still be out for essential activities but let’s not put others in danger and treat the roads like the Indy 500 or the Audubon. CHP is still enforcing the laws. Be safe friends!

THIS IS NOT YOUR RACETRACKRemember that we are still out here and enforcing traffic laws. Just because there’s a… Posted by CHP – Contra Costa on Friday, April 3, 2020