Coronavirus chronicles #2: I waited outside my mom’s nursing home to see her

Freska
April 25, 2020

Thank to everyone for my mom’s get well prayers.  For those that don’t know my 84 year old mother was diagnosed with COVID-19 on April 15th.  Everyday was so emotional just anticipating to hear good news even though in the back of my mind I was fighting off negative feelings.

I want to so much to put down in detail all that has transpired in the last 4 weeks because my mother was actually hospitalized back in the end of March with COVID-19 symptoms but was NEGATIVE but had a bladder infection that spread to her kidneys and then her blood causing high fever and shortness of breath.  She also only had 70% oxygen saturation.  Because getting test results took so long the hospital she was at put her in the COVID wing.  You can imagine how helpless our family felt when the doctors told us over a month ago they thought she was going to die in 48 hours and we couldn’t be there.

I promise I will get to that soon but in the meantime, here is a video of me waiting for my mom.  As you know there are no visitor allowed at hospitals or nursing homes so my sister and I always try and intercept Mom’s transport vehicles to get a glimpse of her being wheeled from ambulance transport to the nursing home.  To respect the driver’s privacy I turned it off before getting to the door but I did get to see her!!!  I wasn’t able to kiss her or hug her or look into her eyes and tell her I love her but I was able to say it really loud for her to hear me!  =)  I was at least 6 feet away… I was just thankful I got to see her in the flesh rather than on facetime or a photo behind a glass.

Freska

Hey I'm Freska!

View all posts

