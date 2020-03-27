Coronavirus Rhapsody captures the feeling around the world

Let’s not pretend that this coronavirus has not gotten most people in a panic. It is global and very serious but even in the craziest times comic relief or a musical parody can be very helpful in uplifting the current mood even for a brief moment. Comedian Dana Jay Bein wrote lyrics to Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody and changed it up to be about the current coronavirus. It it sung by Adrian Grimes and it really is most relatable song out right now! Check it out. Hopefully it brings some laughs and comfort that you are not alone! I would have to say the vocals are pretty good!!! It’s not Freddie Mercury but it’s good!