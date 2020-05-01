Disney lovers can now wear character face masks

Disney fans can now pre-purchase a mask with a Disney character on it. I am unclear if they have masks of all of their characters but they do have many themes: Star Wars, Toy Story, Disney Princesses and of course Minnie and Mickey just to name a few. They come in different sizes small, medium, and large. Disney is also going to donate up to $1 million to an organization called MedShare which is a non-profit based in Atlanta that delivers medical supplies and equipment to communities around the world. In addition to the $1 million donation Disney will also donate one million masks to Medshare for the children and families of underserved communities across the country. These masks do meet FDA requirements for non-surgical and non-industrial masks.

To be taken to Disney’s Online Shop to view masks click here.