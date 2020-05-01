fbpx
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 11: Woody and Buzz Lightyear pose at the premiere of Disney and Pixar's "Toy Story 4" at the El Capitan on June 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Disney lovers can now wear character face masks

Freska
April 30, 2020

Disney fans can now pre-purchase a mask with a Disney character on it.  I am unclear if they have masks of all of their characters but they do have many themes:  Star Wars, Toy Story, Disney Princesses and of course Minnie and Mickey just to name a few.  They come in different sizes small, medium, and large.  Disney is also going to donate up to $1 million to an organization called MedShare which is a non-profit based in Atlanta that delivers medical supplies and equipment to communities around the world.  In addition to the $1 million donation Disney will also donate one million masks to Medshare for the children and families of underserved communities across the country.  These masks do meet FDA requirements for non-surgical and non-industrial masks.

To be taken to Disney’s Online Shop to view masks click here.

 

 

