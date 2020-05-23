fbpx
LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL - OCTOBER 01: Walt Disney World Resort marked its 45th anniversary on October 1, 2016 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Jacqueline Nell/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images)
Disney Springs in Florida’s Disneyworld has reopened

Freska
May 22, 2020

Disney Springs in Florida has reopened on May 20th and many are happy about that.  Yes, the experience has been modified and that was to be expected.  Not only does every cast member/employee need to have their temperature taken before going to work but the guests do as well before entering the park.  There are also social distancing rules and you must wear a mask at all times unless you are actually sitting down at a table eating.  Physical barriers have been added in select places and it is recommended, not required, to use cashless transactions whenever possible.  They have also increased cleaning high touch/traffic areas like benches, escalators, restrooms and more.  They have also added more hand washing stations and hand sanitizer around Disney Springs.

Not all of the attractions, stores are restaurants are open at this time but it seems as if they are doing absolutely all they can to ensure the safety of their employees and guests so everyone can have a good time.  Would you go to Disney Springs right now or perhaps Downtown Disney if they took they above precautions?  Do you think it’s too early?  How do you feel?

For more info on Disney Springs and the safety measures they are taking click here. 

