Disneyland and California Adventure Park closing due to coronavirus

With Spring Break coming up many individuals and families were planning to go to Disneyland. CNN recently reported that in order to keep public safety first Disneyland and California Adventure park will be closing the morning of March 14th till the end of the month.

A Disneyland Resort spokes person announced , “While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Disneyland Resort, after carefully reviewing the guidelines of the Governor of California’s executive order and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, beginning the morning of March 14 through the end of the month,”