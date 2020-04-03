Doctor’s advise on how to disinfect all grocery items before putting them away

Disinfect all of our grocery items before putting them away? I know! This almost sounds ridiculous. Just more stuff to do to keep safe. Dr. Warner Green is a leading virologist and research scientist with the Gladstone Institutes in San Francisco advises us to do so. Will we all do it? I guess the ones that take it really seriously will do whatever is necessary and I think that should be all of us. At this point we don’t know what is contaminated or not. We also don’t know who is sick and who isn’t so let’s err on the side of caution.

Dr. Green also said that the family of coronaviruses are “sticky” viruses. More research is being done for COVID-19 but another coronavirus called SARS thrived in low humidity and temps below 40 degrees like OUR REFRIGERATORS! Because of that reason Dr. Green recommends everyone disinfect their groceries before putting them away in the fridge or freezer. According to an NBC BAY AREA article, here’s how:

Use Clorox wipes if you have it or Lysol. If not, you can use 1/3 cup bleach for each gallon of water.

Soak a towel into the solution then wring it out and thoroughly wipe down the surfaces of EVERY food container – bags, boxes, bottles, cans. Also makes sure you are doing so on a clean surface, like a disinfected countertop or table

Clean produce as recommended by the FDA.

Wash your hands after!

Wash your resuable grocery bags. Make sure they are machine washable before you put them in the laundry.

Make sure you do the above for things in the fridge and pantries.

For more detailed instructions please click here.