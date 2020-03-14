Email phishing scam based on how to prevent coronavirus infection

Many people are working from home to minimize the spread of the coronavirus. Unfortunately, because of that, cyber-criminals are hard at work as well trying to find innocent victims. According to an article in the San Jose Mercury News an email phishing scam is going around. It has been confirmed by the U.S. Secret Service that the victims are lured in by having them click on a word document about how to prevent being infected:

“The U.S. Secret Service this week issued a bulletin warning that criminals have been employing email “phishing” scams against consumers. IBM’s “X-Force” cybersecurity unit recently discovered one such campaign against businesses “in which the outbreak of a biological virus is used as a means to distribute a computer virus” by “urging its victims into opening an attached Word document, described as a supposed notice regarding infection-prevention measures.”

