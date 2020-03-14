NOW PLAYING
CUPERTINO, CA - OCTOBER 14: A member of the press inspects the new trrackpad on a MacBook Pro laptop after a special announcement event at Apple Headquarters October 14, 2008 in Cupertino, California. Apple CEO Steve Jobs announced new versions of the MacBook Pro and MacBook laptop computers. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
96.5 KOIT BlogCoronavirusFreskaHealth

Email phishing scam based on how to prevent coronavirus infection

Freska
March 13, 2020

Many people are working from home to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.  Unfortunately, because of that, cyber-criminals are hard at work as well trying to find innocent victims.  According to an article in the San Jose Mercury News an email phishing scam is going around.  It has been confirmed by the U.S. Secret Service that the victims are lured in by having them click on a word document about how to prevent being infected:

“The U.S. Secret Service this week issued a bulletin warning that criminals have been employing email “phishing” scams against consumers. IBM’s “X-Force” cybersecurity unit recently discovered one such campaign against businesses “in which the outbreak of a biological virus is used as a means to distribute a computer virus” by “urging its victims into opening an attached Word document, described as a supposed notice regarding infection-prevention measures.”

For the full article click here.

Freska

Hey I'm Freska!

View all posts

You may also like

Keeping your phone clean during the Coronavirus

Washing your hands and keeping surfaces clean is so important during the COVID 19 outbreak.  What about your phone?  Keeping your phone sanitized is just another way to keep germs off your fingers.  Our...

Stuffed-Puppy At A Dog Show

Take a look at the video below of this little girl with autism who brought her stuffed puppy to a dog show. One of the judges stopped, walked over to her, and asked if she wanted to show her dog as well! This is so...

Upcoming Events

Tue 24

Cirque Du Soleil AXEL

March 24 - March 28
San Jose CA
United States
Apr 09

Celine Dion

April 9 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Apr 10

Celine Dion

April 10 @ 7:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Apr 22

Lauren Daigle

April 22 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Apr 23

Big Bang: Party After Dark

April 23 @ 8:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT