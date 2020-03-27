NOW PLAYING
BERGAMO, ITALY - MARCH 25: A man, wearing a protective face mask, walks past a mural dedicated to all Italian medical workers depicting a nurse cradling Italy and reading 'To All Of You... Thank You!', on a wall of Papa Giovanni XXIII Hospital on March 25, 2020 in Bergamo, near Milan, Italy. Bergamo is the epicenter of Italy’s hardest-hit region, Lombardy, the site of hundreds of coronavirus deaths. The Italian government continues to enforce the nationwide lockdown measures to control the spread of COVID-19. (Photo by Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images)
Feel good story: 101 year old Italian man RECOVERS from COVID-19!

Freska
March 27, 2020

This is such a hopeful story to hear and read about.  CNN reported a 101 year old Italian man recovered from COVID-19 and was released!  CNN reporter Gloria Lisi told reporters the man identified as “Mr.P. had an “extraordinary” recovery.

“Mr. P. made it.  The family brought him home yesterday evening,”  CNN reported Lisi saying, “To teach us that even at 101 years the future is not written.”

Mr. P. was born around 1919 and he has survived the Spanish Flu pandemic that took place between years 1918 to 1920.  It killed over 30 to 50 million people around the world.  Mr. P.’s survival of these pandemics is most definitely extraordinary!

Our prayers and healing vibes go out to all of those affected by the Coronavirus pandemic.  If we all work together we can get through this!! Stay safe.

