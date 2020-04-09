Finally! Disneyland reveals recipe for their churros!

I almost fell out of my seat when I read that Disneyland revealed their recipe for their famous churros! I am known to be the churro queen among my friends and family! The folks at Disney also understand that people are not only missing the fun and thrill of the rides at their theme park but people are also missing the food like their churros! There are only 8 ingredients needed. According to the The Disney Parks blog here it is:

1 cup water

8 tablespoons butter

1/4 teaspoon salt

3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon, divided

1 1/4 cups all purpose flour

3 eggs

1 1/2 cups vegetable or canola oil

1/2 cup sugar

I also noticed that in the step by step instructions you will need to have these kitchen tools handy:

measuring spoons

1 1/2 quart sauce pan

medium size skillet

piping bag with one large star tip

paper towel

medium bowl

Check out the Disney Park Blog on the full details and instructions on how to make this Disney magic in your own home!