Freska’s quarantine chronicles #1: My mother has COVID-19

I just asked my daughter to give me a subject to write about and she gave me the title too! Here is the update from my house during quarantine. Let’s face it. Some days are good while others not so. Today was a not so good day. I’ll get to that in a minute.

When this all started and we were hearing about the cases start to grow around the world I didn’t think about how our lives could change. I knew it was changing for others but because it didn’t quite feel so close to home for us yet I was just sort of watching from “afar”. Soon enough the cases started to grow on our soil and right here in the Bay Area. Not long after schools were started distance learning and then the Bay was quarantined and then the state.

What a whirlwind of emotions right? Holy Smokes.

It’s been a couple of day’s since I actually started the section above and I just didn’t want to continue. I started writing it on a Tuesday and it’s Thursday now. I needed to clear my head and just kind of let my heavy heart decompress the news. On Tuesday morning I got a call from my mother’s nursing home. They locked down the facility with no visitors over a month ago, maybe even 6 weeks ago. But let me take you back to about 3 weeks ago. My mother had a high fever about 102, shortness of breath and some bleeding. My mother is prone to UTI’s because she is bed bound and incontinent. She has had Alzheimer’s for 20 years. UTI’s and fevers are something that we are familiar with however when I got the call that she had to be brought by ambulance to the hospital, let’s call them Hospital A, my heart sank. All I could think of was, “Oh my God. I hope she doesn’t have coronavirus.” She was tested but it took a few days to get results back and she was negative. She gets transferred out to Hospital B for a few days as her UTI clears up and then gets transported to her nursing home.

10 days later she has another fever and she is sent to the hospital. After about 24 hours we find out she has another UTI AND COVID-19! How can this happen? We have not been able to see her but we got a glimpse of her through the window in her room. It’s been 5 days now and she has not developed any respiratory issues thankfully and her UTI is clearing up. There is a chance things can still develop but we will take this status. My mother is 84 years old! She has stage 3 kidney disease and Alzheimer’s. We are very lucky this is all that is happening right now.

This scenario is unfortunately common for families across the country and we are no different. We are having conversation with the doctor and social workers about advanced directives and POLST forms and hospice and all kinds of emotional conversations. Even though she is stabilized things can take a turn and the conversation of death are always so heavy.

Thank you for the outpouring of support for my mom and our family. The prayers and positive go a very long way.

Please be safe and when I am able to write more about this experience I definitely will. There are certain pieces of information that I am getting as we go that I will be sure to pass on!!

