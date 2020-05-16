fbpx
Grandaughter created protective curtain so she can hug her grandparents

May 15, 2020

Many people during this pandemic have had to adjust or test their levels of comfort when it comes to isolating oneself from friends and family.  One young lady from Riverside, CA named Paige challenged herself because she missed seeing and hugging her grandparents.  While just being 10 years old she was determined to create a safe way to visit loved ones again.  Paige calls her creation a Hug Curtain.  She made it out of a shower curtain, Ziploc bags, glue and paper plates!  Imagine a shower curtain hanging over a doorway secured/sealed to the door jam.  On each side there are armholes with large plastic sleeves to fit arms through from each side of the curtain.  The paper plates reinforce the the armholes from ripping.  Their was a video of her using this with her grandparents.  It looked like a PPE hugging contraption that can be just left up for visits that can happen everyday.  Pretty cool!  To check out her Hug Curtain click here. 

