Here are some locations Girl Scouts will be selling cookies in the Bay this weekend

I was a Girl Scout growing up and had a wonderful time. I was a Brownie too! It is that time of year when Girl Scouts and their troop leaders and parents pound the pavement and fundraise for the organization. I wanted to high light a few of them that responded to my Facebook post and make sure you know where to find them this weekend. I am literally copying the information I had from the responses and some may have times while other’s don’t but perhaps you might be in those area and can pass by. For more detailed locations and hours you can always go to www.girlscouts.org as well and type in your zipcode to see where they will be! Thank you to Tracy by the way for that search link!

Peninsula:

Foster City: Lucky 1-4 Saturday (Thank you Nina)

Crystal Springs: again Sunday 4:30-7;30 (Thank you Nina)

San Francisco: on market street and on Powell by the trolly and. You can find us them in front of Old navy and Nordstrom’s rack on market (Thank you Sandy)

San Bruno: 3/1 Sun – San Bruno Bayhill CVS Pharmacy from 10a-12p. Thank you! (Thank you Cat)

South Bay

South San Jose , Walmart on Almaden Expressway and Hwy 85 2-4pm Saturday (Thank you Autumn)

San Jose, Togo’s Sandwhiches 5677 Snell Ave. 11-2pm Sunday (Thank you Autumn)

Morgan Hill Starbucks & Walmart (Thank you Stacy)

Gilroy: Walmart in Gilroy 9-1 Saturday (Thank you Kimberly)

Gilroy: Gilroy Walmart Sunday 1:30-5:30! (Thank you Kelli)

San Jose: Valley Fair Mall Kiosk (near California Pizza Kitchen) Sunday 11-2! (Thank you Kimberly)

North Bay



Petaluma: Henhouse Brewery in Petaluma all day Saturday (Thank you Tracy)



Cotati: My troop will be in front of Hines Signs in Cotati from Noon to 7 on Saturday (Thank you Erin)

Cotati: Downtown Cotati all day tomorrow (Thank you Sandra)

East Bay

Fairfield: A lot of places in Fairfield will have girls in front of them selling from 8am to 7pm and those places are: Lowe’s, Texas roadhouse, crepes n more, Staples, Cast Iron Grill, Walmart (suisun), the mall, Huckleberry’s, Peet’s coffee, Virgil’s Bait Shop, Ace Hardware on Sunset, Red Comb, Raleys on North Texas and Dave’s giant hamburger. (Thank you Patricia)

Fairfield: Travis AFB! Our ladies will be at the BX, Commissary, and Shoppette! Everyday until March 15th!!!! (Thank you Jessica)

Vallejo: Any Safeway in Vallejo from 10 am to 6pm. (Thank you Charissa)

Brentwood: We’re at The Streets of Brentwood on Saturday and Sunday. Thank you for your support!! (Thank you Lorre)

Fremont: 10-1 tomorrow at Wells Fargo on Paseo Padre in Fremont. (Thank yo Leda)

Fremont: Lots of booths in Fremont as well: our troop will be at Luckys Mowry 9-12 and at Phil’s Coffee 3-6pm (Thank you Madhuri)

El Cerrito Fat Apples 9am-11am Saturday (Thank you Katie)

Concord: Safeway, 4309 Clayton Rd. Sunday, March 1, 3–6 pm. (Thank you Ragani)

Concord: Troop 30966 will be at the Concord Luckys today from 12-3 and Will Pass Safeway in Concord tomorrow 3-6!! (Thank you Monica)

Concord: Concord troop 33329 will be at Lunardi’s from 1-3pm!!! Our Cadettes are saving for a Survivor campout weekend. Thank you for support!! ❤️ 🍪 ❤️ (Thank you Bridget)

Concord: Troop 31172 will be selling cookies on Sunday from 3-6pm at Safeway at 5431 Clayton Road in Concord! (Thank you Jenny)

Concord: 9-12pm today, Saturday, at Safeway Clayton rd and Kirker Pass/Ygnacio valley Road in Concord. (Thank you Lindsay)

Pittsburg: My girl will be selling in Pittsburg at Lowe’s from 12-3 and 3-6 (Thank you Debbie)

Elizabeth thank you for this link: www.ilovecookies.org that explains how your support of the Girl Scout cookie sales helps these young girls with amazing opportunities.

Thank you to Jessica who supplied this link that helps us “think outside the cookie box” and how the cookie sales teaches these amazing Girl Scouts entrepreneurship, leadership, teamwork and planning. The proceeds also go towards STEM activities and more!

You have to check out my Facebook post below. I hogged all of the Girl Scout cookies and didn’t share with my daughter lol!

I got busted by my daughter 👧🏻. She checked my Instagram story and saw that I had Girl Scout cookies 🍪and I didn’t share… Posted by 96.5 KOIT San Francisco on Friday, February 28, 2020

I am so very proud of all of these Girl Scouts, their troop leaders and parents/guardians. It is a wonderful organization that helps shape these young girls with positive experiences in life that go such a long way. It takes a lot of dedication not only for the Girl Scouts themselves but also the adults that drive them to meetings and volunteer their time and give money so their child or Girl Scout community can thrive! Thank you to all of you for your love and support of this wonderful organization.

Love,

Freska