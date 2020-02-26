Here’s what would happen to Morgan Hill and San Jose if the Anderson Reservoir broke

This video absolutely blew my mind. The amount of water that would rush into neighborhoods if the Anderson Reservoir broke would be an insane amount and insanely fast. The video below shows you just that. The damn is located between Morgan Hill and San Jose and is 70 years old. It poses a huge safety issue during an earthquake and the federal government has ordered the county of Santa Clara to completely drain it starting October 1, 2020. It actually sits near the Calaveras Fault.