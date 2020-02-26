NOW PLAYING
MORGAN HILL, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: A view of the dam at Anderson Reservoir on February 25, 2020 in Morgan Hill, California. The Santa Clara County Water District is moving forward with plans to drain the Anderson Reservoir due to a high risk to the public in the event of a significant earthquake. The Anderson Reservoir is the largest in Santa Clara County and along sits the Calaveras Fault. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Here’s what would happen to Morgan Hill and San Jose if the Anderson Reservoir broke

Freska
February 26, 2020

This video absolutely blew my mind.  The amount of water that would rush into neighborhoods if the Anderson Reservoir broke would be an insane amount and insanely fast.  The video below shows you just that.  The damn is located between Morgan Hill and San Jose and is 70 years old.  It poses a huge safety issue during an earthquake and the federal government has ordered the county of  Santa Clara to completely drain it starting October 1, 2020.  It actually sits near the Calaveras Fault.

