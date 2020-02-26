Here’s what would happen to Morgan Hill and San Jose if the Anderson Reservoir broke

This video absolutely blew my mind. The amount of water that would rush into neighborhoods if the Anderson Reservoir broke would be an insane amount and insanely fast. The video below shows you just that. The damn is located between Morgan Hill and San Jose and is 70 years old. It poses a huge safety issue during an earthquake and the federal government has ordered the county of Santa Clara to completely drain it starting October 1, 2020. It actually sits near the Calaveras Fault.
Contests
Upcoming Events
Mar 01
Chinatown YMCA’s 42nd Annual CCHP Chinese New Year Run: Year of the Rat!
March 1
San Francisco CA
United States
Mar 05
Hayward Animal Shelter: Dine & Donate
March 5 @ 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Hayward CA
United States
Mar 24
Cirque Du Soleil AXEL
March 24 - March 28
San Jose CA
United States
Apr 09
Celine Dion
April 9 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Apr 10
Celine Dion
April 10 @ 7:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States