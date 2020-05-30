Here’s where to get COVID-19 testing in the Southbay

Santa Clara County, which had already been working with Verily at two of its testing sites, announced that any residents, regardless of symptoms, would be eligible for a test at the County Fairgrounds and PAL Stadium testing sites.

Appointments for Verily testing sites can be made at this link.

Looking to get tested? If you have a healthcare provider, it’s recommended you call them first. But here’s a breakdown of public sites in Santa Clara County

SANTA CLARA COUNTY

Antioch Baptist Church

Address: 268 E Julian St, San Jose

Hours: Wednesday, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Appointment: Click here, or call 408-490-4710

Christopher HS

Address: 850 Day Road, Gilroy

Hours: 7am – 12pm and 1pm – 7pm, Monday through Friday

Appointment: Click here, or call 1-888-634-1123

James Lick HS

Address: 2951 Alum Rock Avenue, San Jose

Hours: 7am – 12pm and 1pm – 7pm, Monday through Friday

Appointment: Click here, or call 1-888-634-1123

PAL Stadium

Address: 680 S 34th Street, San Jose

Hours: 9am to 3pm, Monday through Friday

Appointment: Click here

Santa Clara County Fairgrounds

Address: 344 Tully Road, San Jose

Hours: 9am to 3pm, Monday through Friday

Appointment: Click here