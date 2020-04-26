fbpx
How can anyone mess up a homemade mask?

Freska
April 25, 2020

I did not take home economics I took band and graphics class.  I think it shows .  The mask I made not only looks comical but it would never protect anyone.  Well maybe but it definitely is not on the level as some of the “easy” ones to sew.  This was actually labeled “easy and 5 minutes”. I will try the no sew masks a well but will not stop trying till I make nice one!  lol!!

My friend saw this video and actually dropped off a few she made and included a card that said, “Hey Freska, I saw the mask video you made.  You get an A for effort.” lol!   Thanks for the love Audrey!

All I can say is I can sew on a button to shirt but my mask making skills are terrible.   Practice makes perfect though and that’s what I intend to do.

