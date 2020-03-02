How do you get this off your stainless steel pans?

I spent a lot of money on my new pots and pans and it has always been really easy to clean except this pan! It looks like rust I can assure you it is not but it is some cooked on whatever it is lol. Actually, my daughter used it last and said she heated up a patty with it. I have used vinegar and baking soda after the soap didn’t work but it wasn’t strong enough so of course I went to our KOIT Facebook page for some advise. Here are some of the tips I was given just in case you need them too. They are also on the Facebook post as well. Lot’s of good information as to what folks have tried. Some sound bizarre but I will include them too lol!

Bark Keepers Friend

Ketchup

Toothpase

Soft Scrub and let sit over night

Scrub it with a piece of foil

Mr. Clean sponge

Spray 9 at Home Depot

A can of Coke

Mr. Clean Magic Eraser

I will try what have at home on the list: Ketchup, Toothpaste and Bar Keepers Friend. I’ll keep you updated and do a video to it and see what happens. Thank you everyone for your help.

Freska