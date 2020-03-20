I never knew how happy one could be to find a bag of rice

I have been on the hunt for a bag of rice for about a week now. I usually shop at Grocery Outlet and Sprouts and get there little 2 pound bags but figured I would get a big bag so I can stop taking a few small ones a time. I must have gone to about 5 or 6 different stores and all of them were sold out. I went to the Safeway on Gellert Blvd. in South City, Food Maxx on the Eastside of San Jose, Smart and Final on Story and King, Pacific Market in South City, Sprouts in Daly City. I found a 20 lbs. bag of rice and a big bag of pinto beans at the Safeway at the corner of Ralston and Alameda de las Pulgas in Belmont. They even had toilet paper and paper towels. It felt like the initial rush of many feeling the need to hoard food and supplies is dying down. There is actually plenty of food around. Some of the necessities are still a little scarce but I feel confident that the grocery stores will stay stocked up and when we need to make that “essentials run” items will be available as the weeks go by. I know all of these grocery stores are pushing hard to get their shelves restocked for all of us and I thank them for that.