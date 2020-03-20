NOW PLAYING
96.5 KOIT BlogBay AreaCoronavirusFeel GoodFoodFreskaHealth

I never knew how happy one could be to find a bag of rice

Freska
March 19, 2020

I have been on the hunt for a bag of rice for about a week now.  I usually shop at Grocery Outlet and Sprouts and get there little 2 pound bags but figured I would get a big bag so I can stop taking a few small ones a time.  I must have gone to about 5 or 6 different stores and all of them were sold out.  I went to the Safeway on Gellert Blvd. in South City, Food Maxx on the Eastside of San Jose, Smart and Final on Story and King, Pacific Market in South City, Sprouts in Daly City.  I found a 20 lbs. bag of rice and a big bag of pinto beans at the Safeway at the corner of Ralston and Alameda de las Pulgas in Belmont.  They even had toilet paper and paper towels.  It felt like the initial rush of many feeling the need to hoard food and supplies is dying down.  There is actually plenty of food around.  Some of the necessities are still a little scarce but I feel confident that the grocery stores will stay stocked up and when we need to make that “essentials run” items will be available as the weeks go by.  I know all of these grocery stores are pushing hard to get their shelves restocked for all of us and I thank them for that.

Freska

Hey I'm Freska!

View all posts

You may also like

Today Is the First Day of Spring

Spring is here!   Today is the vernal equinox, which marks the first day of spring in the Northern Hemisphere and the first day of fall in the Southern Hemisphere. And this is actually the earliest spring in...

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA: Petunia

Life is better with a dog. Especially a dog who does not believe in social distancing. Meet Petunia, a spayed female three year old Chihuahua mix. She wants nothing better than to close the distance between herself and...

Disneyland Virtual Rides Are Available

Disneyland closed its doors to the public last week, but that does not mean you cannot enjoy your favorite parks from the comfort of your own home! Disneyland virtual rides are available online! Since we will be...

Upcoming Events

Tue 24

Cirque Du Soleil AXEL

March 24 - March 28
San Jose CA
United States
Apr 09

Celine Dion

April 9 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Apr 10

Celine Dion

April 10 @ 7:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Apr 23

Big Bang: Party After Dark

April 23 @ 8:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
May 05

Michael Bublé

May 5 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT