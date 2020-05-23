fbpx
CORTE MADERA, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 17: The parking lot at The Village at Corte Madera shopping mall is nearly empty on March 17, 2020 in Corte Madera, California. Seven San Francisco Bay Area counties have ordered residents to shelter in place in an effort to reduce social interaction and slow the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Coronavirus

Is it safe to go the mall

Freska
May 23, 2020

I talk about it on the air all the time regarding differing beliefs or comfort levels about going out and it being safe or not. We all want to get back to our normal lives but people are still torn about what they want to do or what they feel is right or wrong.  So how are we supposed to get back to our normal lives with all of these varying degrees of emotions?   In a recent article in Today.com experts discussed the safest and riskiest places.

We’ve gotten somewhat used to going to the grocery store or the bank and getting gas but now that malls in some part of the state are opening up is there supposed to be a different way we are to do things?   Dr. Purvi Parikh, a pediatric allergist and immunologist at NYU Langone Health in New York City and Dr. Saad Omer, the director of the Yale Institute for Global Health and a professor of infectious diseases at the Yale School of Medicine in New Haven, Connecticut said that people need to make sure to wear masks and maintain distance from others at retail stores.  Dr. Parikh is also adamant about not letting people use dressing rooms as they are high touch areas and that curbside pickup should be utilized.

“Omer said that while going out to retail stores or malls would be a relatively low-risk activity, it would depend on the density of the area and the area’s coronavirus status — for example, if an area had higher rates of infection, it would be riskier to go shopping in that area.” 

