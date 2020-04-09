Kids went berserk during quarantine and locked me in my room

My kids are going berserk being quarantined. I really should get ALL of us out more for walks or something lol. Last night I was in my little and I mean little portable audio booth. It is only 5’x5′ and it literally closes like a camping tent with a zipper! My 13 and 15 year old plotted against me and zipped it down fast and held the zipper down so I couldn’t open it it. They are laughing their heads off having the time of their lives locking me in there. I had to think fast so I tried lifting up one of the side panels and my 13 year old was lying down on the floor trying to keep it from lifting so I couldn’t get out. I decided to stick my arm out of the bottom of my studio and tickle who ever was near it lol!! My plan was to get them far away from the zipper so I could unzip it!! It worked but my dog got to the zipper enclosure before I did and lifted it up. lol. OMG!!! We were all laughing.