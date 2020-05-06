KOIT Volunteered at Second Harvest Food Bank of Silicon Valley

I am so grateful to work for KOIT. Our company, Bonneville, actually encourages us to volunteer in our communities. They give us 40 hours of paid volunteer time. We, as a station, volunteered at Second Harvest Food Bank of Silicon Valley and we sorted produce to be packed for residents in both Santa Clara and San Mateo counties. They even gave a us a tour of the facility and it is VERY clean and organized. Everyone there is so very kind and filled with compassion for the community.

Since the pandemic, they are now sesrving 100,000 + more people and are set to distribute 9 million pounds of food. They have about 1000 pantry locations. Also, more than half of the people they serve are children and seniors. To give you an idea of the impact of your donation, $1 will provide TWO MEALS, $5 will provide 10 meals, $10 will provide 20 meals! $25 will provide 50 meals!!! Please believe that your donation goes a very long way and it is deeply appreciated by those families and individuals who are receiving food from the food bank.

Thank you to everyone that has made a donation to the 96.5 KOIT Food Bank Radiothon!

To donate click here.