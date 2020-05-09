List of songs and celebrities for Disney Singalong 2 this Sunday

With the success of the first Disney Singalong they powers that be decided to make another one! This one will air on Sunday, May 10th. Yes, that’s Mother’s Day! It will air at 7pm on ABC. Here is the list of songs that you can singalong with.

A Whole New World

Almost There

Baby Mine

Beauty and the Beast

Hakuna Matata

Part of Your World

Poor Unfortunate Souls

Remember Me

Step in Time and Supercalifragilisticexpialidocous

Try Everything

When I am Older

You’ll Be in My Heart

You’re Mother and Mine

Zero to Hero

Some of the celebrities featured in this sinalong: Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, Katy Perry, John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, Seth Rogan, Halsey, Rebel Wilson, Shakira, Miguel, and Christina Aguilera.