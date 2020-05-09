List of songs and celebrities for Disney Singalong 2 this Sunday

With the success of the first Disney Singalong they powers that be decided to make another one! This one will air on Sunday, May 10th. Yes, that’s Mother’s Day! It will air at 7pm on ABC. Here is the list of songs that you can singalong with.
- A Whole New World
- Almost There
- Baby Mine
- Beauty and the Beast
- Hakuna Matata
- Part of Your World
- Poor Unfortunate Souls
- Remember Me
- Step in Time and Supercalifragilisticexpialidocous
- Try Everything
- When I am Older
- You’ll Be in My Heart
- You’re Mother and Mine
- Zero to Hero
Some of the celebrities featured in this sinalong: Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, Katy Perry, John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, Seth Rogan, Halsey, Rebel Wilson, Shakira, Miguel, and Christina Aguilera.