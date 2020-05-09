fbpx
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 07: (L-R) Anna, Olaf, Actress Idina Menzel, and Elsa attend the world premiere of Disney's "Frozen 2" at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on Thursday, November 7, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)
List of songs and celebrities for Disney Singalong 2 this Sunday

May 8, 2020

With the success of the first Disney Singalong they powers that be decided to make another one!  This one will air on Sunday, May 10th.  Yes, that’s Mother’s Day!  It will air at 7pm on ABC.  Here is the list of songs that you can singalong with.

  • A Whole New World
  • Almost There
  • Baby Mine
  • Beauty and the Beast
  • Hakuna Matata
  • Part of Your World
  • Poor Unfortunate Souls
  • Remember Me
  • Step in Time and Supercalifragilisticexpialidocous
  • Try Everything
  • When I am Older
  • You’ll Be in My Heart
  • You’re Mother and Mine
  • Zero to Hero

Some of the celebrities featured in this sinalong:  Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, Katy Perry, John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, Seth Rogan, Halsey, Rebel Wilson, Shakira, Miguel, and Christina Aguilera.

 

