Man tips favorite donut shop $1000 to help them out

This feel good story has been all over the news and for good reason! A man who wanted to remain anonymous had called his favorite donut shop in Arlington, Ohio. The owner said she knew who he was as he has been a customer for almost 50 years. He wanted to help his favorite bakery, The Tremont Goodie Shop which has been around for 3 generations!

When the man called in his order of one doughnut he offered to pay $1000 for that single item. You can imagine how Emilie Smith, owner of Tremont Goodie Shop, felt when she heard that kind gesture over the phone. She and her one baker were in tears and so thankful!

I know that not everyone if in a position to do that but if you are please help anywhere you can. Kindness goes a long way!

For photos of the Tremont Goodie Shop click here.