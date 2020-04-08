Movies my family has watched so far sheltering in place

While it has come at a huge price for our economy sheltering in place is saving lives and has given many busy families time together. As a single mother of 2 teenagers I am thankful for the time with my children. Every night after all of the homework is done we really try and sit down and do something together. Sometime we have arts and crafts, or we sit and talk or we will watch a movie. If it becomes a movie night we have been watching our own DVDs, Netflix, Disney +, or Amazon Prime videos. We’ve watched the following so far:

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape Return of the Titans Gridiron Gang Silver Linings Playbook Zombieland Avengers End Game Aladdin Marriage Story Failure to Launch Valentine’s Day The Island Legally Blonde

We really enjoyed Return of the Titans and Gridiron Gang. It delivered a great message of perseverance and how to get along with each other by taking the time to learn about one another. By doing that we realize that we have more things in common than we thought! Together we can achieve great things. We tied it into what we are doing as a community. We may not all know each other but the community has come together and are protecting one another by sheltering in place!!