NOW PLAYING
popcorn, red, background, clapperboard
96.5 KOIT BlogBay AreaDisneyFeel GoodFreskaMovies

Movies my family has watched so far sheltering in place

Freska
April 8, 2020

While it has come at a huge price for our economy sheltering in place is saving lives and has given many busy families time together.  As a single mother of 2 teenagers I am thankful for the time with my children.  Every night after all of the homework is done we really try and sit down and do something together.  Sometime we have arts and crafts, or we sit and talk or we will watch a movie.  If it becomes a movie night we have been watching our own DVDs, Netflix, Disney +, or Amazon Prime videos.  We’ve watched the following so far:

  1. What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
  2. Return of the Titans
  3. Gridiron Gang
  4. Silver Linings Playbook
  5. Zombieland
  6. Avengers End Game
  7. Aladdin
  8. Marriage Story
  9. Failure to Launch
  10. Valentine’s Day
  11. The Island
  12. Legally Blonde

We really enjoyed Return of the Titans and Gridiron Gang.  It delivered a great message of perseverance and how to get along with each other by taking the time to learn about one another. By doing that we realize that we have more things in common than we thought!  Together we can achieve great things.  We tied it into what we are doing as a community. We may not all know each other but the community has come together and are protecting one another by sheltering in place!!

 

 

 

Freska

Hey I'm Freska!

View all posts

You may also like

Covid 19 Easter Basket!~

The hardest part is finding the cleaning supplies! Oh, and the kids I’m sure won’t appreciate it! Maybe a gag for mom and dad or a neighbor!

Dog Likes His Food Seasoned

Everyone prefers some seasoning on their food and that is not different for this dog! He clearly has great taste. Take a look at the video below of this dog who won’t eat his food until his owner puts some...

Contests

96.5 KOIT’s $1,000 Employee Of The Day
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter
Pet Shop Boys and New Order
Click here to enter
Lindsey Stirling
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Thu 09

Celine Dion

April 9 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Fri 10

Celine Dion

April 10 @ 7:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Thu 23

Big Bang: Party After Dark

April 23 @ 8:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
May 05

Michael Bublé

May 5 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
May 27

Journey with The Pretenders

May 27 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT