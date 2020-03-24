Need a job? U.S Postal Service hiring 1000 in the Bay Area.

We are entering week 2 of the Shelter In Place orders and many people before that had unfortunately already lost their jobs. It is important to know the companies that ARE hiring! Because of the influx of packages the United States Postal Service has approximately 1000 job openings and are concentrating in San Francisco and San Jose. They say that the amount of packages coming in is almost reaching Christmas time/holiday volume.

In an article that NBC Bay Area posted they stated: “the Postal Service is doing everything it can to protect employees from exposure to the virus, including keeping everything as sanitized as possible at its facilities and providing guidance for postal carriers on how to maintain social distance while delivering the mail.”

If you are in need of a job and would like more information or to apply click here.