NOW PLAYING
LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 11: U.S. Postal Service workers scan parcels at the Los Angeles Processing and Distribution Center on December 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. As the U.S. Postal Service heads into its busiest time of year, leading up to Christmas, this facility handles about a million pieces of mail each day. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
96.5 KOIT BlogBay AreaChristmasCoronavirusFeel GoodFreskaNorthern California NewsSan Francisco

Need a job? U.S Postal Service hiring 1000 in the Bay Area.

Freska
March 24, 2020

We are entering week 2 of the Shelter In Place orders and many people before that had unfortunately already lost their jobs.  It is important to know the companies that ARE hiring!  Because of the influx of packages the United States Postal Service has approximately 1000 job openings and are concentrating in San Francisco and San Jose.  They say that the amount of packages coming in is almost reaching Christmas time/holiday volume.

LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 11: U.S. Postal Service workers move parcels to mail trucks at the Los Angeles Processing and Distribution Center on December 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. As the U.S. Postal Service heads into its busiest time of year, leading up to Christmas, this facility handles about a million pieces of mail each day. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

In an article that NBC Bay Area posted they stated:  “the Postal Service is doing everything it can to protect employees from exposure to the virus, including keeping everything as sanitized as possible at its facilities and providing guidance for postal carriers on how to maintain social distance while delivering the mail.”

If you are in need of a job and would like more information or to apply click here.

 

Freska

Hey I'm Freska!

View all posts

You may also like

Playing Tic-Tac-Toe with Your Pet

Bored at home during your quarantine? Here is something fun to fill your free time, since we seem to have A LOT of it all of a sudden. The new trend on social media is to play tic-tac-toe with your PETS. If you’re...

The Best National Parks to Visit…Virtually

National parks are meditative and mind blowing. They are our gifts to ourselves. Although we cannot visit National parks in person, we can remember past trips and look forward to visits with these breathtaking virtual...

You Can Write a Song with Bon Jovi

JON BON JOVI has begun to write a new song, but he needs YOU to help him finish it.  It’s called “Do What You Can”, and it’s all about how we’re dealing with this new normal of ours. Jon wrote the first...

Upcoming Events

Tue 24

Cirque Du Soleil AXEL

March 24 - March 28
San Jose CA
United States
Apr 09

Celine Dion

April 9 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Apr 10

Celine Dion

April 10 @ 7:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Apr 23

Big Bang: Party After Dark

April 23 @ 8:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
May 05

Michael Bublé

May 5 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT