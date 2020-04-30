fbpx
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 09: Danny Wood, Donnie Wahlberg, Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre and Jonathan Knight of the musical group New Kids On The Block perform at Bridgestone Arena on May 09, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
New Kids On The Block “House Party” video encouraging shelter at home

April 29, 2020

I was a blockhead and always will be.  I was excited to see that New Kids On The Block put together a song encouraging everyone to stay at home.  It’s called “House Party” and it’s fun! It starts with Donnie saying, “For those about to lose their minds…”, referring to the current stay at home orders and individuals getting cabin fever.  It’s meant to be a light hearted message or PSA if you will.

The track actually features some amazing folks jamming on it like:  Boyz II Men, Jordin Sparks, Big Feedia, Naughty By Nature.   The video has a tons of cameos too from Carrie Underwood, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Jennyu McCarthy, Derek Hough, Kid ‘N Play and Mark Wahlberg.

Everyone is actually in their own homes in the video and the track was produced that way also.  It’s a fun track and the band has pledged to donate merch sales and all the net proceeds to NO KID HUNGRY, an organization dedicated to ending hunger and poverty.

New Kids On The Block, HOUSE PARTY video. 

