Older brother takes sister to father daughter dance when her dad doesn’t show up

While this broke my heart it was immediately filled with love. We all know how important a father daughter relationship is and when it is filled with disappointment it can lead to so many different things in the future of a young girl. I was so happy to learn that 11 year old Christian, took his little sister Skylar, 7, to her father-daughter school dance after her dad stood her up for the 2nd time in the row. I’m not sure how much these 2 young siblings know of the impact they have on each other but is apparent is that they love each other and that even though Skylar’s father was not there for her she knows that she’s always got her brother to lean on.

This is the 2nd year that my daughter’s father stood her up for the Daddy/ daughter dance. She cried because she had her… Posted by Trelysia Hamerter on Saturday, February 29, 2020