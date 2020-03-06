NOW PLAYING
96.5 KOIT BlogBay AreaDaily RollFeel GoodFreska

San Jose has the largest Monopoly board in the world

Freska
March 6, 2020

This is not new news but I was wondering if you have ever played Monopoly on this huge board in San Jose?  People can actually rent it out for family, school/non-profit, and corporate events.  It really is pretty cool!  It’s made of granite and is 930 square feet and complete with Token Hats, Giants Houses, Hotels and Playing Dice.  It was installed in San Jose in 2002! The dice is huge!!  I am standing on it and you can see how big they are.  We should have a KOIT day at the park and play!   To book or for more info click on Monopoly In The Park

I found this cool drone video of the board with some cool aerial shots.

Freska

Hey I'm Freska!

View all posts

You may also like

National Day Of Unplugging

National Day of Unplugging is an annual 24 hour detox from technology.  San Francisco is celebrating the National Day of Unplugging with a Shabbat dinner, a concert at the Great American Music Hall, and free ice...

Veterinarian Treating Homeless Peoples’ Animals

This veterinarian spends his free time driving around California and spotting homeless people with animals. His goal is to treat them for no cost at all. When the Great Recession hit the US in 2007, he realized he...

Upcoming Events

Tue 24

Cirque Du Soleil AXEL

March 24 - March 28
San Jose CA
United States
Apr 09

Celine Dion

April 9 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Apr 10

Celine Dion

April 10 @ 7:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Apr 22

Lauren Daigle

April 22 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Apr 23

Big Bang: Party After Dark

April 23 @ 8:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT