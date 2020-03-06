San Jose has the largest Monopoly board in the world

This is not new news but I was wondering if you have ever played Monopoly on this huge board in San Jose? People can actually rent it out for family, school/non-profit, and corporate events. It really is pretty cool! It’s made of granite and is 930 square feet and complete with Token Hats, Giants Houses, Hotels and Playing Dice. It was installed in San Jose in 2002! The dice is huge!! I am standing on it and you can see how big they are. We should have a KOIT day at the park and play! To book or for more info click on Monopoly In The Park

I found this cool drone video of the board with some cool aerial shots.