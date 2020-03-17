NOW PLAYING
Shelter In Place: A list of places that will be open

Freska
March 17, 2020

Out of the 9 Bay Area counties 6 so far have been ordered to shelter in place.  Non-essential services are to close for at least 3 weeks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

While many have to work from home or unfortunately have to temporarily halt their services there are businesses that will remain open.  Here is the list of what is considered an essential service or business:

  • grocery stores, certified farmers markets
  • pharmacies
  • gas stations
  • banks
  • post office
  • hardware stores
  • laundromats
  • TV, radio and newpaper agencies
  • dry cleaners
  • transportation providers like BART

NBC Bay Area did a great job in providing the specifics regarding the above and the different types of grocery stores or food outlets that will be open.  Click here for a more detailed list.

