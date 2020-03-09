NOW PLAYING
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 05: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors stretches before their game against the Toronto Raptors at Chase Center on March 05, 2020 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Steph Curry diagnosed with flu but not Coronavirus

Freska
March 9, 2020

Many people are hearing that Steph is sick.  While he has been diagnosed with the flu, it is NOT the coronavirus. Coach Steve Kerr had done a press conference addressing this issue and confirmed that the doctors did test Steph and the result was the virus that causes influenza or as Coach Kerr put it, “the basic flu”. He also said that Steph’s young son was sick and that he may have gotten it from him.  We wish them both a speedy recovery!

