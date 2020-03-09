Steph Curry diagnosed with flu but not Coronavirus

Many people are hearing that Steph is sick. While he has been diagnosed with the flu, it is NOT the coronavirus. Coach Steve Kerr had done a press conference addressing this issue and confirmed that the doctors did test Steph and the result was the virus that causes influenza or as Coach Kerr put it, “the basic flu”. He also said that Steph’s young son was sick and that he may have gotten it from him. We wish them both a speedy recovery!

Stephen Curry status update: pic.twitter.com/FmqQm5xxl2 — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) March 7, 2020