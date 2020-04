Over the weekend the IRS worked on fixing the website to track the status of your stimulus check. Many people over the past week got an error message stating, “Payment status not available.” The website has not been the easiest to use and have left many frustated. The IRS worked updates on the back end of the website and they are encouraging those that have received the error message to please try again.

Click her to be sent to the IRS Payment Locator or log on to http://www.IRS.GOV/GETMYPAYMENT