The Office cast reunites to attend a zoom wedding and it was awesome

John Krasinski who played Jim Halpert in The Office has an online show called “Some Good News”. Many weddings have had to be done online because of the pandemic and when a couple from Maryland, named Susan and John, asked John Krasinski to be their officiate he wanted to make it extra special. If you are familiar with The Office you know when Jim and Pam got married they had an epic wedding with their “officemates” in tow. He after the bride and groom, Susan and John, said “I do” on Zoom he surprised them with special wedding reception guests, the entire cast of The Office!!!

It was an amazing thing to see. The cast danced to Chris Brown’s song, Forever.

Jim also played that song on the Zoom call. Check it out here.