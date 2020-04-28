fbpx
The pentagon released footage of unidentified aerial phenomena

Freska
April 28, 2020

Have you seen the videos that the Pentagon released of objects flying in the air that Navy pilots were able to capture?  The footage was from 2004 and 2015 and was leaked a few years ago.  The Navy has confirmed the authenticity of the videos and on Monday the Pentagon officially released them citing that it did not compromise the country’s security.

The pilots can be heard speaking to each other trying to figure out what they were.  You can tell they were facinated by them.  In one of the videos a pilot said that they  were looking at drones while the other says there were a whole fleet of them.

These videos bring up a questions that have been around for many years.  Are UFO’s real?  Are there really aliens?  Is the government hiding the truth about what’s really out there in space?  What do you think?

Here are the 3 videos that were released.

