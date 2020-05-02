The state of California may loosen SIP restrictions next week

Governor Gavin Newsom said Friday that stay at home orders may loosen as early as next week if statewide case and hospitalizations and continue to show progress. Newsom believes that due to the residents’ of the state following orders to stay at home and other public health guidlines has helped numbers of ICU patients, hospitalizations and people under investigation fall or remain steady over the last few days. He added, “That’s why I feel some confidence that over the course of the next week, we’re going to be able to make some announcements that will give people some more confidence in the ability for California to get back on its economic feet.”

The goal of is to get to 60,000 to 80,000 tests per day it is currently at 25,000. For more details click here.