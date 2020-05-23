There are human parking spots at this Bay Area park

As the state slowly reopens cities and counties are taking precautions. Dolores Park in San Francisco has social distancing circles on the park’s grass to help it’s visitors visualize the rules. Mayor London Breed, at the beginning of the pandemic, had the park closed due to people not paying attention to social distancing rules. NBC Bay Area interviewed Hania Osman of San Jose and she said, “I feel like if we didn’t have circles people would crowd everywhere.”

San Francisco Recreation and Park got the idea from a New York as they were using chalk circles so SF gave it a try. With Memorial Day Weekend here hopefully those that feel comfortable to go out will do it safely.

I haven’t yet seen or heard of any social distancing circles at any parks in the South Bay as of yet.