Tolls in Express Lanes will resume on Monday

When the Bay Area was placed in quarantine the roads were pretty bare. With the state slowly opening there are more cars on the road which looks more like the “good ole days”. One thing to keep in mind if you will be back on the road as the state is slowly re-opening is that starting Monday tolls will resume on the express lanes on various freeways/highways across the Bay Area:

580 in Alameda County

680 in Contra Costa County

237 in Santa Clara County

680 southbound over the Sunol grade in Alameda and Santa Clara counties.

Don’t forget your FasTrak transponders for most of the express lanes and that motorcycles and carpoolers can still use southbound 680 one without FasTrak device.

The toll rates will be displayed between 5am to 8pm. The rates can fluctuate depending on how congested the roadway is.