fbpx
NOW PLAYING
SAN FRANCISCO - JUNE 30: Traffic leaves San Francisco at the beginning of the 4th of July holiday weekend on June 30, 2006 in San Francisco, California. Despite the rising cost of gasoline, daily gasoline demand was up 0.9 percent from a year ago. According to AAA about 40.7 million Americans will travel over 50 miles or more from home during the 4th of July holiday, an increase of about 1.2 percent over last year. (Photo by David Paul Morris/Getty Images)
96.5 KOIT BlogBay AreaCoronavirusFreska

Tolls in Express Lanes will resume on Monday

Freska
May 27, 2020

When the Bay Area was placed in quarantine the roads were pretty bare.  With the state slowly opening there are more cars on the road which looks more like the “good ole days”.   One thing to keep in mind if you will be back on the road as the state is slowly re-opening is that starting Monday tolls will resume on the express lanes on various freeways/highways across the Bay Area:

  • 580 in Alameda County
  • 680 in Contra Costa County
  • 237 in Santa Clara County
  • 680 southbound over the Sunol grade in Alameda and Santa Clara counties.

Don’t forget your FasTrak transponders for most of the express lanes and that motorcycles and carpoolers can still use southbound 680 one without FasTrak device.

The toll rates will be displayed between 5am to 8pm.  The rates can fluctuate depending on how congested the roadway is.

Freska

Hey I'm Freska!

View all posts

You may also like

Disney World Fla. gives a re-opening date!

Walt Disney World presented a plan for a phased reopening of its parks after shuttering for months during the coronavirus pandemic. The company proposed reopening Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom Park on July 11, 2020...

Contests

Eagles
Click here to enter
Pet Shop Boys and New Order
Click here to enter
Lindsey Stirling
Click here to enter
Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Sat 30

Journey with The Pretenders

May 30 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Jun 06

Alanis Morissette

June 6 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Jun 06

Halsey

June 6 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Jun 10

Daryl Hall and John Oates

June 10
Mountain View CA
United States
Jun 12

Chicago with Rick Springfield

June 12 @ 6:30 pm
Concord
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT