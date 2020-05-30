Tom Cruise is really going to film in space

I remember as a kid when going to space was a big deal. It really is still A BIG DEAL but for some reason it isn’t as popular to watch the take offs and landings. Maybe Tom Cruise will change that as the NASA chief is “All In” for him to film on the space station. Cruise and SPACE X still need to provide the details of the mission. Jim Bridenstine, NASA’s administrator told the Associated Press, “I will tell you this: NASA has been in talks with Tom Cruise and, of course, his team, and we will do everything we can to make it a successful mission, including opening up the International Space Station,” .

Tom Cruised inspired many people by watching Top Gun to become Navy pilots. Let’s see if he will inspire another generation about space!