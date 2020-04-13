We also need to hear about the 40K US recoveries NOT just the deaths

If you are at all like me you may have noticed that a lot of the news is about deaths and the sick. While that is all very important relevant information there is also the other side of the spectrum, the recoveries. According to an article in Newsweek today, “Monday, 41,831 people in America were deemed “recovered,” and ” Worldwide, 440,699 people have recovered.”

By no means am I saying it’s ok to go back out and hang out at social gatherings but merely stating that recoveries are just as important to hear about than all of the deaths.

Stanford developed a test for antibodies against COVID-19. The new test screens 500 samples a day for antibodies to the virus in the plasma, the liquid in the blood, to provide information about a person’s immune response to an infection. It’s definitely a step in the right direction.