fbpx
NOW PLAYING
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 01: Window lights are illuminated in the shape of a heart at the InterContinental San Francisco Hotel on April 01, 2020 in San Francisco, California. Several buildings in downtown San Francisco have lit up room lights in the shape of a heart as residents are under order to shelter in place due to coronavirus concerns. San Francisco and other Ba Area counties have extended the shelter in place order through May 1. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
96.5 KOIT BlogBay AreaCoronavirusDaily RollFeel GoodFreskaHealthNorthern California News

We also need to hear about the 40K US recoveries NOT just the deaths

Freska
April 13, 2020

If you are at all like me you may have noticed that a lot of the news is about deaths and the sick.  While that is all very important relevant information there is also the other side of the spectrum, the recoveries.  According to an article in Newsweek  today, “Monday, 41,831 people in America were deemed “recovered,” and ” Worldwide, 440,699 people have recovered.”

By no means am I saying it’s ok to go back out and hang out at social gatherings but merely stating that recoveries are just as important to hear about than all of the deaths.

Stanford developed a test for antibodies against COVID-19.  The new test screens  500 samples a day for antibodies to the virus in the plasma, the liquid in the blood, to provide information about a person’s immune response to an infection.  It’s definitely a step in the right direction.

Freska

Hey I'm Freska!

View all posts

You may also like

Cat Rescued From Middle Of San Mateo Bridge

An adult male cat that was rescued from inside an AT&T utility box in the middle of San Mateo Bridge is now available for adoption at Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA (PHS/SPCA). “We received a call on March 17...

Contests

96.5 KOIT’s $1,000 Employee Of The Day
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter
Pet Shop Boys and New Order
Click here to enter
Lindsey Stirling
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Thu 23

Big Bang: Party After Dark

April 23 @ 8:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
May 05

Michael Bublé

May 5 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
May 27

Journey with The Pretenders

May 27 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
May 30

Journey with The Pretenders

May 30 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Jun 06

Alanis Morissette

June 6 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT