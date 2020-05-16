What will gyms look like when they reopen?

If gyms will look like anything like a gym I saw online in Ardmore, Oklahoma called Anytime Fitness it might look like this. Gyms re-opened in Oklahoma on May 1st. While masks are strongly recommended for the members, staff are required to wear them. Also everyone needs to stay 15 feet away from each other. It is required that all gym equipment be wiped down before and after use. The gym owner is also monitoring members in the security cameras to make sure everyone is adhering to the rules. According to Good Morning America the owner, Ms. Hibbard “also owns three gyms in Texas, and has a professional cleaning staff that cleans the gym every day and a staff member who cleans the gym hourly, a sign of the additional precautions most gyms will be expected to take.”

Would you feel comfortable going to the gym or would you like for gyms to take more precautions? If so, what precautions would those be?

freska@koit.com