Yes, it’s a real dinosaur parade during shelter in place

This actually made me smile. It was a social distancing dinosaur parade in Milwaukee, WI. I hope to see some cool creative social distancing parades like this in the Bay lol!
Here’s more photos and an article on the parade.
When you learn there’s a dinosaur parade in your neighborhood… you plan your daily walk around viewing it. (The Jurassic Park theme song is playing out of a speaker in someone’s backpack.) #bayview #bayviewmke #dinosaurs #dinosaurparade #socialdistancing #jurassicpark
