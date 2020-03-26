NOW PLAYING
DUNEDIN, NEW ZEALAND - MARCH 10: A supporter wears a dinosaur costume during day three of the First Test match between New Zealand and South Africa at University Oval on March 10, 2017 in Dunedin, New Zealand. (Photo by Dianne Manson/Getty Images)
Yes, it’s a real dinosaur parade during shelter in place

March 25, 2020

This actually made me smile.  It was a social distancing dinosaur parade in Milwaukee, WI.  I hope to see some cool creative social distancing parades like this in the Bay lol!

Here’s more photos and an article on the parade.

