You may not have to lose your home or housing due to COVID-19

The shelter in place has really hit Americans hard financially. It doesn’t help that the Bay costs way more than almost all of the country to live in. Many people are wondering how they are going to feed their families, pay bills, car notes, and especially mortgages. I remember when I had to short sale my home back during the housing bubble time between 2008-2012. I really wish I was able to keep the home but there were no special programs that offered forbearance that I qualified for and I had already refinanced and it was still too hard.

Now, the country is facing yet another financial crisis due to COVID-19. Because of the shelter in place not everyone has the opportunity to work from home. Some businesses have to close because they can’t afford to help pay employees to stay afloat and still have to pay rent for the office or business space. So how can homeowners NOT lose their homes? How can renters get relief from paying rent during this time?

Yesterday President Trump ordered foreclosures and evictions to cease for 60 days across the U.S. in response to the coronavirus pandemic that has idled millions of workers.

There are Federal and State programs that may be able to help you as well. Forbes created a list of programs that is growing constantly as the pandemic effects more Americans so check back often. Here’s that article.