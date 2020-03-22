NOW PLAYING
MIAMI, FL - NOVEMBER 17: A for sale sign is posted in front of a home as interest rates for home loans climbed to nearly 4% in the wake of the election of Donald Trump to be the U.S. president on November 17, 2016 in Miami, Florida. Reports indicate that concerns over President-elect Donald Trump's proposed spending and tax cuts are causing the mortgage rates to rise. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
96.5 KOIT BlogBay AreaCoronavirusFreskaSan Francisco

You may not have to lose your home or housing due to COVID-19

Freska
March 22, 2020

The shelter in place has really hit Americans hard financially.  It doesn’t help that the Bay costs way more than almost all of the country to live in.  Many people are wondering how they are going to feed their families, pay bills, car notes, and especially mortgages.  I remember when I had to short sale my home back during the housing bubble time between 2008-2012.  I really wish I was able to keep the home but there were no special programs that offered forbearance that I qualified for and I had already refinanced and it was still too hard.

Now, the country is facing yet another financial crisis due to COVID-19.  Because of the shelter in place not everyone has the opportunity to work from home.  Some businesses have to close because they can’t afford to help pay employees to stay afloat and still have to pay rent for the office or business space.  So how can homeowners NOT lose their homes?  How can renters get relief from paying rent during this time?

Yesterday President Trump ordered foreclosures and evictions to cease for 60 days across the U.S. in response to the coronavirus pandemic that has idled millions of workers.

There are Federal and State programs that may be able to help you as well.  Forbes created a list of programs that is growing constantly as the pandemic effects more Americans so check back often.  Here’s that article.  

 

Freska

Hey I'm Freska!

View all posts

You may also like

What’s missing in my pantry!?!

As a matter of fact, my pantry has never been this full! Just some of the essentials to “snuggle in place” (as my husband calls it). We have been sharing with our neighbors back and forth too. Join our new...

Upcoming Events

Tue 24

Cirque Du Soleil AXEL

March 24 - March 28
San Jose CA
United States
Apr 09

Celine Dion

April 9 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Apr 10

Celine Dion

April 10 @ 7:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Apr 23

Big Bang: Party After Dark

April 23 @ 8:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
May 05

Michael Bublé

May 5 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT