It is not a secret. I love to eat. I also love sushi. One of my favorite sushi restaurants is Tokyo Sushi in South San Francisco in Westborough Square. Aside, from the restaurant being very clean with a great ambience the food is excellent. The fish is very fresh!

I wanted to show you photos of the rolls we ordered before we demolished them! We ordered the Caterpillar roll, 49er roll, and the dragon roll.

Tokyo Sushi

2278 Westborough Blvd. #201

South San Francisco, CA 940810