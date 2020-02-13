NOW PLAYING
Freska’s Favorites: Toto’s Pizza

Freska
February 13, 2020

If you haven’t had a pizza from Toto’s Pizza you haven’t lived, well, that’s what we say in our family. LOL. We go to the Toto’s Pizza in San Bruno.

Aside from the pizza being amazing the customer service is top notch too.  I love the pizza because when you take a bite of it the entire pizza doesn’t fall apart AND IT TASTES GREAT!  I am not a pizza making expert but I think it has to do with their ovens too!  They just have everything dialed in.

The pizza also tastes awesome in the morning for breakfast lol!  When we order one to go we ask for crispy crust because we like it in the oven for a little bit longer.  =)

 

