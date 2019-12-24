NOW PLAYING
Girl with Autism Spoke for the First Time Because of Her Neighbor’s Christmas Display

Hope Bidegainberry
December 24, 2019

Get ready for some early Christmas magic, because this is pretty great.  There’s a 13-year-old girl near Tampa named Kaitlyn Figueroa Lopez who’s autistic and nonverbal.  When she was three, her doctors said she’d probably never speak.

But that changed this month.  And it’s all because of her neighbor’s massive CHRISTMAS DISPLAY.

They went big this year with about 200,000 lights that are all synchronized and set to music.  And while Kaitlyn was sitting in the middle of them, she started to TALK.

First, she described some of the decorations.  Then she jumped up out of her chair and yelled, “SANTA is coming!”

Her mom was totally caught off guard, because it was the first time she’d ever heard her daughter’s voice.

That was a little over a week ago, and she’s still talking.  Which gives her family a lot of hope.  Also, someone from “Ellen” heard about it and got in touch.  So we might be seeing them on her show soon. 

