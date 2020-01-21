Give a Furry Friend A 49er Faithful Forever Home!

The San Francisco SPCA is giving 49er fans another reason to cheer for the Red and Gold

It’s the perfect opportunity to bring home a new furry Faithful friend, as the organization is discounting all adoption fees to $49 for animals five months and older. The promotion will continue as the Niners as the 9ers are headed to the Big Game! Feb 2

The original adoption prices for dogs over 5 months is $175 and for cats is $125. Give a new pet a forever 49er faithful home.