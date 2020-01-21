NOW PLAYING
Give a Furry Friend A 49er Faithful Forever Home!

Sue Hall
January 21, 2020

The San Francisco SPCA is giving 49er fans another reason to cheer for the Red and Gold
It’s the perfect opportunity to bring home a new furry Faithful friend, as the organization is discounting all adoption fees to $49 for animals five months and older. The promotion will continue as the Niners as the 9ers are headed to the Big Game! Feb 2
The original adoption prices for dogs over 5 months is $175 and for cats is $125. Give a new pet a forever 49er faithful home.

Sue Hall

