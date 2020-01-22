NOW PLAYING
“Hair Love”- Oscar-Nominated Short Film

Hope Bidegainberry
January 22, 2020

Take a look at the short film Hair Love below! It is an Oscar nominated animated short film that tells the heartfelt story of an African American father learning to do his daughter’s hair for the first time.

