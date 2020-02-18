NOW PLAYING
Have A Real-Life Fairy Tale Princess Wedding! Disney Announces New Bridal Gown Line.

Sue Hall
February 18, 2020

On Valentine’s Day, the Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection was announced in partnership with bridal brand Allure Bridals. The magical line will feature a total of 16 wedding gowns inspired by the style and spirit of timeless characters like Ariel, Aurora, Belle, Jasmine, Cinderella, Pocahontas, Rapunzel, Tiana and Snow White. The line will be unveiled in April 2020 at New York Bridal Fashion Week, and gowns will hit store shelves soon after, according to the bridal brand. Gowns will range from $1,200 to $10,000 and be sold in two separate collections. On a pricier note, Disney and Allure are also offering a Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Platinum Collection with gowns selling for $3,500 to $10,000. Grab those glass slippers, and you’re ready to get hitched to Prince Charming.

